Nancy Pelosi told House Democrats that she believes Joe Biden may be persuaded very soon to abandon the race ahead of Election Day on November 5. The Washington Post reports, citing three Democratic officials, according to which the former speaker of the House of Representatives told California Democrats and some members of the House leadership that he believed that the 81-year-old Biden – who tested positive for Covid – was close to deciding to abandon the race for re-election.

There was no comment from the 84-year-old Pelosi’s entourage. “Pelosi respects the confidentiality of her meetings and discussions with the president of the United States,” a spokesperson said.

Yesterday, Axios revealed that mounting pressure from Democratic leaders and close friends could convince Biden to drop out of the race for the White House as early as this weekend. “We’re close to the end,” a source close to Biden later told NBC.