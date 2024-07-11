George Clooney called former President Barack Obama before his op-ed in the New York Times called on Joe Biden to drop his bid for the White House in the 2024 U.S. election was published, Politico reported, according to which the Hollywood star, who is often at the forefront of fundraising for the Democratic Party, called his friend Obama to inform him of the publication of the article.

The former president did not object to the publication, nor did he express any thoughts or advice, according to the website specializing in US politics. If the news were confirmed, it would represent a change in position for Obama, who immediately after the disastrous debate with Donald Trump was quick to defend his former vice president.