Shaaban Bilal (Sharm El-Sheikh)

US President Joe Biden stressed that the climate crisis threatens life on the planet, pledging to achieve US goals to reduce emissions by 2030.

“The climate crisis is about human security, economic security, national security, and life on the planet,” Biden said in a speech to the annual United Nations Climate Conference “COP27” in Sharm el-Sheikh.

He added that African countries are suffering from the repercussions of climate change, and that the aim of the states’ participation in the summit is to mobilize the countries of the world to take ambitious climate goals.

“The United States deals with the climate issue as an urgent file,” he said, noting that good climate policies are good economic policies, and that Washington will achieve its climate goals by 2030.

In this context, Biden announced a $500 million package to help Egypt transition to clean energy, and said, “We have to reduce methane emissions by 30%, which will be necessary to reduce the temperature of the planet.” In particular, he added, “We want to increase US funding to address climate and food security.” Then he continued, “We must help countries preserve their forests,” stressing the need to make progress in addressing climate change by the end of this decade. “It is important that we strengthen our commitments to energy and climate and end our dependence on fossil energy,” he said. Yesterday, US President Joe Biden arrived in Sharm El-Sheikh, on his first visit to Egypt since he took office in January 2021, to participate in the Climate Summit, before participating today, Saturday, in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Phnom Penh. Cambodia, and also participates in the work of the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

In this context, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stressed, during his meeting with his American counterpart, the depth of strategic relations with the United States.

The Egyptian president added that the relationship between Cairo and Washington is strategic and has not changed over the past 40 years. In a related context, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry affirmed the strategic nature of the relations between his country and the United States and the distinguished cooperation that brings them together in various fields to achieve the common interests of the two countries. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that this came during an expanded meeting held by Minister Shoukry, head of the COP 27 conference, with the delegation of the US House of Representatives headed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The statement added that Pelosi indicated during the meeting the interest that the United States attaches to its extended relationship with Egypt and the joint cooperation and coordination they bring together in the framework of strengthening regional security and achieving stability, prosperity and development.

He explained that the members of the American delegation were keen to get acquainted with the Egyptian position on many issues, foremost of which are climate change issues, including providing climate finance, addressing losses and damages, protecting the communities most affected by climate change, and preserving seas and coasts.

He pointed out that Minister Shoukry stressed the keenness of the Egyptian presidency of the COP27 conference to listen to the views of the various parties on the topics on the agenda of the conference, to bring views closer, and to achieve a balance between aspirations and hopes and the current international context, and the challenges it poses, in order to reach a For actionable results that enhance climate action in all its aspects. The statement revealed that the meeting included a lengthy discussion on water issues and the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, where Minister Shoukry reviewed Egypt’s various efforts in the field of preserving its water resources.

He referred to the Egyptian position calling for reaching a binding legal agreement on the rules for filling and operating the dam in a manner that preserves the interests of the three countries, Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan, stressing the need for the “real political will” on the Ethiopian side to reach the required agreement.