For the third time in less than a month, Joe Biden has made it clear to Vladimir Putin that there is a new sheriff in Washington, someone who does not drink the winds for him, as Donald Trump did, and who arrives with the vigilante shirt ready to charge him the accumulated debts.

After telling him personally with all the letters during a phone call on January 26 and making it clear to the allies last week during the Munich Conference, the seventh anniversary of the invasion of Crimea gave him a new opportunity this Friday. The statement issued by the White House reaffirms “a simple truth: Crimea belongs to Ukraine.”

Under his tutelage, the United States “does not and will never recognize the alleged annexation of the peninsula to Russia,” he warned. What’s more, it promises to “continue working to pass a bill to Russia for its aggressions.” Trump, on the other hand, told European allies that Crimea belongs to Russia “because Russian is spoken” and showed his admiration for Putin for having been “more cunning than Obama.”

For Biden, Ukraine is personal. As Obama’s vice president, he was in charge of relations with Ukraine and of managing IMF aid with a billion dollars in guaranteed low-interest loans for the country to implement democratic reforms. President Volodymyr Zelensky himself, who never got the audience he was looking for in the Oval Office with Trump, has said that “Biden knows Ukraine better than any other American president” and hopes that his presidency will strengthen relations, end the war in Donbas and the occupation of its territory.