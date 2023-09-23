Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/23/2023 – 20:54

United States President Joe Biden said that, under his administration, more than 13 million new jobs were created in the country, including 800,000 in manufacturing, and that “’Bideneconomy’ is about smart investments in infrastructure, supply chains , manufacturing and clean energy.” The statements were published this Saturday, 23, on the social network X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier, also at X, he highlighted his administration’s commitment to acting “boldly” and continuing to implement the “most aggressive measures in the history of the United States” against climate change.

According to the White House, Biden’s government has already attracted US$240 billion in private investment in the production of clean energy and was responsible for signing the United States’ return to the Paris Agreement, among other actions.