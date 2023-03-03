Biden commented with a grin on the death of two American children from the drug fentanyl

US President Joe Biden chuckled as he commented on the death of two children from fentanyl in 2020. It happened during the Democratic Party Caucus in Baltimore. The video, which captures this statement by the American leader, published on the New York Post YouTube channel.

Biden responded to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green’s accusations of the country’s volatile drug situation, which she believes is the cause of the children’s deaths. “She was very specific, commenting on the words of a mother who lost two children due to fentanyl, accusing me of having killed them. The most interesting thing is that the fentanyl they took appeared during the previous presidential administration,” the head of state said, after which he chuckled. Biden then said that he did not want to discuss this topic further.

Previously, Biden made a mistake when talking about White House workers. “More than half of the women in my administration are women,” the president said.

The American magazine Newsweek presented a list of the biggest mistakes made by President Joe Biden in 2022. The first of the US president’s eight mistakes in 2022, the magazine called a slip of the tongue when he confused Ukrainians and Iranians, which “quickly went viral.” Later, in early July, during a speech on women’s rights, the head of state read technical instructions from a teleprompter.