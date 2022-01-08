If the Senate approves Corella’s appointment, the paratrooper general will take command of the Central Command of the US Army “Centcom”, succeeding General in the Marine Corps “Marines” Kenneth Mackenzie.

“Centcom” oversees military operations in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen, according to the Pentagon.

Who is Michael Corella?

The official biography of General Corella, 55, says that he currently commands the 18th Airborne Corps, which includes at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the largest part of the United States’ ground intervention forces.

Corella is a graduate of West Point Military Academy and fought in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq, where he was seriously wounded by bullets during an attack in Mosul in 2005, AFP reported.

He also held responsibilities in the US Army General Staff and commanded the prestigious 82nd Parachute Division, known for its participation in the Normandy landings in 1944.

The US military is organized into five geographic commands, such as “Africom” in Africa and “Youcom” for Europe, as well as according to specializations such as the strategic command “Stratcom” responsible for the country’s nuclear armament or “Spacecom” responsible for space.