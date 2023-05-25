President Joe Biden has selected the Chief of the United States Air Force, General Charles Brown, to become the highest-ranking U.S. military officer. Brown is to succeed retiring General Mark Milley.

Biden will officially announce the appointment on Thursday, two government officials said. Brown, a former fighter pilot, is believed to have been chosen in part due to his years of experience in the Pacific, where tensions between the United States and China have risen in recent years.

Brown’s nomination has yet to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. When this will happen is unclear. Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville has blocked military nominations since February because he believes the Pentagon should not cover military abortion expenses.

If confirmed, Brown would become the second black Chairman of the General Staff after Colin Powell (1989-1993).

Brown is known as an introvert, unlike his outspoken predecessor Mark Milley. In 2021, for example, Milley was critical of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan. He has also repeatedly called for peace negotiations with Russia about the war in Ukraine, at times when both Biden and Foreign Minister Antony Blinken spoke out against it.