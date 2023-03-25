US President Joe Biden announced, Friday, that China has not sent weapons to Russia since the current crisis in Ukraine began more than a year ago.
During a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, Biden said, “I do not underestimate China. I do not underestimate Russia (…) For the past three months I have been hearing that China will provide Russia with important weapons… They have not done so yet.” It doesn’t mean they won’t do it, but they haven’t done it yet.”
The US President stressed that the United States will continue to support Ukraine. The United States is Ukraine’s biggest backer and has provided Kiev with tens of billions of dollars in military aid.
Biden added that pressure will continue on Russia through the economic sanctions imposed by Washington since the beginning of the crisis.
#Biden #China #weapons #Russia
