US President Biden: Republicans threaten to lead the US to default

United States President Joe Biden believes that the Republican Party, which controls the US House of Representatives, threatens to lead the country to default. About this he declared on your Twitter account.

According to him, the economic plans of Republicans in the House of Representatives will increase the country’s budget deficit by $3 trillion. “What will they cut to make the numbers add up? Affordable Care Act? Social Security? Veterans benefits? Helping farmers? Biden wrote.

The head of state noted that he would not allow the Republican opposition to deprive Americans of healthcare in order to save budget funds.

Earlier, Biden said that he would not allow the country to declare default. At the same time, he pointed out that the US national debt has been accumulating for 200 years. Now it is 31.4 trillion dollars.

In January, Republicans in the US Congress proposed to abandon the linkage of the country’s national debt to a fixed value in dollar terms and switch to a debt-to-GDP ratio. According to lawmaker Brian Fitzpatrick, if in 2008 the US national debt was about 40 percent of the country’s GDP, then this is already 125 percent.