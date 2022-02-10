Words count. Donald Trump began by calling Mexicans who crossed the border “rapists and traffickers” and his hateful rhetoric soon permeated the collective subconscious of those who blamed them for all the country’s ills. For something the former president came to have a book by Hitler on the nightstand.

Now his successor, Joe Biden, intends to reverse the process. Immigrants who cross the border illegally will no longer be “illegal aliens” or even “illegals”, only their acts will be declared as such. Words such as “respect” and “welcome” will return to the founding text of the Immigration Services, which had been eliminated with the excuse of summarizing the text that defines the mission of that body.

Under Trump, the emphasis had been on “safeguarding the integrity of the nation” and “securing the homeland,” which put immigration agents in a war mentality. It made them the last line of fire to contain the “invasion” of those “illegal aliens” from poor and corrupt countries.

The current president, of Irish origin, wants the idea that the US is “a nation of immigrants” to return to the founding text and has commissioned the agency to be the guarantor of the original promise to “welcome” “a nation of possibilities.” His obligation will always be to act “with justice, integrity and respect” towards everyone and offer “humanitarian protection” to those fleeing dangerous situations. Words like “family reunification” and “professional opportunities” are once again in the mouth of a body that the president has asked to “ensure that the immigration system is managed in a humane and accessible way,” as he has instructed his director , Ur M. Jaddou, who took office in August last year.

But while no one doubts the importance of words and good intentions, Biden still has to unblock a system collapsed by bureaucracy and lack of administrative resources, in addition to channeling a legislative reform that brings eleven million immigrants out of legal darkness. .