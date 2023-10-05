Faced with the serious migration crisis faced by the United States this year, Democrat Joe Biden’s government approved the construction of a new section of wall in southern Texas, the border region with Mexico through which most illegal immigrants pass.

In total, approximately 20 miles will be built starting in Starr County, along the border with the Latin American country.

The Democrat’s new decision contradicts his initial statements during the 2020 presidential race, when he stated that he would not build “any more inch of wall if he were elected.”

However, this year alone, 245,000 crossings were made into the country, which congested some American cities such as New York, governed by Democrat Eric Adams, who this week went to court to ask that the so-called “right to shelter” be suspended. States like Texas and California also face a lack of resources to receive the thousands of people arriving.

The president’s homeland security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, said construction of a new section of the wall is an “acute and immediate need.”

One of the proposals presented by US Customs and Border Protection aims to build large barriers embedded in a concrete base, as well as gates, cameras and security equipment.

Authorities said they will use funding secured by the administration of Republican Donald Trump, a strong supporter of the barriers, to build the new section. During Trump’s term, more than 720 kilometers of wall were built.

This Wednesday (4), the former president took up the topic during an interview with the American channel Fox News to hold Biden responsible for the current migration crisis in the country. According to Trump, after opposing his project, the Democrat now needs to reintroduce it into government policy to curb the current situation.

Official data for August, collected by the US Border Patrol, shows the detention of 181,059 people along the border with Mexico, an increase compared to July, when 132,648 cases were recorded.