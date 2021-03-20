Corona hit the USA hard. But progress in the vaccination campaign gives the country hope. Meanwhile, Joe Biden warns of European conditions.

Washington, DC – It was harrowing images that went around the world from New York City this spring. The corona virus raged in the metropolis, thousands fell victim to the pandemic, and the funeral directors were overwhelmed. And so the deceased were kept in refrigerated trucks until the relatives could say goodbye at the funeral.

Today the United States is still among the worst countries affected by the pandemic, around 29.6 million corona cases have been confirmed by the authorities, and almost 540,000 people have died in connection with the virus. Nevertheless, President Joe Biden is now giving hope that the pandemic will end soon. He bases his optimism on the rapid vaccination campaign and looks stunned to Europe.

Joe Biden: “Please, please, don’t let what happens in Europe happen”

On Thursday, Biden came forward with an appeal to the American people from the White House. He urged Americans to continue To wear maskswash your hands regularly and keep the recommended minimum distance. He linked his statements with a reference to the waning caution in Europe. “Please, please, don’t let what happens in Europe happen as you see it on television,” the President told his people.

Biden gave no information on which part of the development in Europe he was specifically referring to. Most recently, almost all EU countries reported increasing incidence figures, and the corona measures were tightened in Italy and parts of France.

Corona in the USA: Vaccination goal of 100 million doses reached on Friday

Biden was able to point to the first major success of his two-month term on Thursday. Almost 100 million vaccinations have been administered in the United States since the new administration took office. “We are weeks ahead of schedule,” said Biden. The lives of millions of people have been changed for the better thanks to vaccination, “a dose of hope”.

For Biden, the fight against corona was a central election campaign topic. He fulfilled his promise to achieve at least 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days of his presidency after just 58 days. Since the start of the vaccination campaign in mid-December, almost 116 million doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the USA, a country with 330 million inhabitants, according to the CDC. A good 75 million people received at least his dose, around 41 million are already fully vaccinated.

As recently as Thursday, Donald Trump had in one Fox News-Interview his successor accused of errors in the corona policy. The chief immunologist Anthony Fauci also targeted Trump. The 80-year-old scientist “made nothing but mistakes,” said the former president. Trump gave himself top marks for his orders in the corona pandemic before recommending the corona vaccination to his followers. They are “safe”, “great” and “unbelievably” effective, stressed the ex-president. According to CNN– Most of all, Republicans are skeptical of the polls: inside vaccinations. Trump’s recommendation could therefore give his successor’s vaccination campaign a boost. (dpa / jjf)

List of rubric lists: © Michael Reynolds – Pool Via Cnp / IMAGO / ZUMA Wire