The President of the United States, Joe Biden, celebrated this Friday the country’s higher-than-expected job creation in January, revealed earlier. “The country’s job machine is stronger than ever”, he celebrated, in statements to the press.

He also advocated that wages continue to rise. “We need more jobs that pay well.”

Biden recalled the government’s effort to support this type of vacancy and cited the construction of a new semiconductor plant in Columbus Ohio as an example.

According to him, the construction of these components in the country will create direct and indirect jobs and will even contribute to circumventing problems in production chains, consequently containing inflation.

The US president cited the problems caused by rising prices on more than one occasion and said the government “is working to contain it”.

Covid-19

The American leader also reinforced the importance of getting vaccinated against covid-19 and cited the official effort on this front, including free tests across the country.

According to him, “there are still many cases and we must remain on the alert, but there is a recent dramatic drop” in the number of records of the disease, after the peak of the Ômicron variant.

