The president-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, celebrated this Friday that the outgoing president, Donald Trump, will not attend his inauguration on January 20, but did not openly call for his immediate dismissal, by ensuring that this decision “depends on Congress.”

During a press conference in Wilmington (Delaware), Biden welcomed the announcement of Trump, who this Friday confirmed in a tweet that he will not go to the inauguration of the president-elect in less than two weeks.

“This is one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on.. It is a good thing, that it does not come, “said the president-elect.

President-elect Joe Biden said that the impeachment of Donald Trump is a matter of Parliament. (Reuters)

When asked if he would like to be the outgoing vice president, Mike Pence, Biden said that it would be good to maintain the closest thing to tradition in the United States, and the show of unity and respect for the institutions that having the outgoing Administration implies. present at the act.

“(Pence) is welcome. It would be an honor to have you there“, he claimed.

Trump will be the first American president not to attend an inauguration of his successor in 152 years, since the Democrat Andrew Johnson did not attend the Ulysses S. Grant in 1869.

Democratic leaders in Congress have warned that if Pence does not act immediately to impeach Trump according to the process set out in the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, something that seems highly unlikely, will start a second impeachment process, with a possible vote on it next week.

Regarding this issue, Biden avoided speaking out for or against, stating that he is focused on preparing the actions that he will take as soon as he comes to power, which will include presenting a bill on the pandemic and the economy and another on immigration reform.

“What Congress decides (about Trump) is something for them to decide, I am focused on my work,” Biden settled.

President Donald Trump anticipated that he will not be at the transfer of command ceremony. (AP)

The president-elect recalled that it was clear to him for a long time that Trump “is not suitable” for the Presidency, and said that the important thing is that in 12 days he will leave power because the more than 80 million people who voted for Biden have so decided. the November elections.

“It is not that I do not think that he should have left power yesterday, but the fastest way in which that will happen is our inauguration,” unless Congress acts first, he added.

The president-elect asked to “immediately investigate” the assault on Congress committed by “national terrorists” and hold those responsible for the death of a Capitol cop to account.

He stressed that those assailants acted “actively encouraged by the president of the United States”.

“This reminded me more of the situations that I have seen in the more than 100 countries that I have been, and in dictatorships,” Biden said, lamenting “the damage he did (Trump) to the reputation” of the United States.

“And the acolytes who follow him, (Senator Ted) Cruz and others, bear as much responsibility as he does” for the attack on the Capitol, he added.

DV