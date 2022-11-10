Americans were impatiently awaiting the final result of the midterm elections in the United States on Thursday, but President Joe Biden is already celebrating what he considers a success for Democrats to avoid the Republican “red wave”.

“It didn’t happen,” Biden, 79, told a news conference on Wednesday, in his first remarks after the vote.

“It was a good day, I believe, for democracy.”

According to the partial vote count, Republicans are likely to win a majority in the House of Representatives, but with a much smaller victory than the party and polls projected.

If the prospects are confirmed, this will be the best performing midterm election for the incumbent president and his party in two decades.

In the Senate, Democrats won one of the fiercest races, with John Fetterman in Pennsylvania.

The final composition of the Senate now depends on three seats: Arizona and Nevada, where counting could take several days, and Georgia, where the race is due to be decided in a second round on December 6.

– Outstretched hand –

Combative and optimistic, Biden did not wait for the final results of the vote to be announced to celebrate the fact that his party avoided a much bigger setback than expected after Republicans focused the campaign on the Democratic administration’s inability to contain inflation.

The president’s chief of staff, Ron Klain, scoffed at the public perception of the Biden administration: “Never underestimate how much the Biden team is underestimated.”

In his interview at the White House, the president reiterated his “intention” to run for re-election in 2024, a decision he promised would be taken “early next year.”

Biden also took the opportunity to reach out to the Republican opposition, saying he is open to all “good ideas”.

The interview was the perfect occasion for the president to demonstrate his favorite trait, that of centrist, demonstrating his commitment, a profile shaped during his long career as a senator.

On Wednesday afternoon, Biden called House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. He should be the new Speaker of the House if the party wins a majority.

– Looks towards 2024 –

More likely, however, Biden’s call for bipartisanship will run up against a Republican wall.

Even with a narrow majority in the House, Republicans will have considerable oversight, which they have promised to use to launch investigations into Biden and people close to the president.

Republicans are keen to exploit any possible missteps by the Democratic camp, with eyes on the 2024 presidential election.

“I will lead the fight to make sure my party doesn’t fail,” said Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia congresswoman linked to former President Donald Trump.

Now, most eyes are already on 2024 and the next presidential campaign.

Trump, who had bet on a resounding victory for his supporters to announce his re-election bid, was forced to admit on Wednesday that the midterms results were “somewhat disappointing”.

It didn’t take long, however, to use his social network, Truth Social, to insist that “it was a very big victory.”

The 76-year-old former president promised a “very big announcement” for November 15. Apparently, it will be an attempt to undermine the popularity of one of his potential rivals for the Republican nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who emerged stronger from the election after a wide margin victory.

“We still have a lot to do, and the fight has just begun,” declared the 44-year-old governor.

Asked on Wednesday about the rivalry between Trump and DeSantis, President Biden limited himself to replying that “it will be fun to see how the two face each other”.