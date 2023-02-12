By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden urged Republican and Democratic governors to continue working across political divides to improve Americans’ lives and rebuild the economy in the wake of the difficulties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a gala dinner on Saturday at the White House, attended by 31 governors and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden said the passages of laws on investment in infrastructure and domestic semiconductor manufacturing were evidence of “some progress bipartisan” between Republicans and Democrats.

“Hopefully we have a little — I’ll try — a little less partisanship and we work on things that we can really do to change people’s lives,” said Biden, who held meetings with governors in Washington this week.

Biden said he was “ready to fight, like all of you,” and while Republicans and Democrats don’t always see eye to eye, it makes a difference when they work together.

Republican Governor Spencer Cox of Utah, vice president of the National Governors Association, said it was “very symbolic” to have Republicans and Democrats “break bread together” in the White House.

Cox added that he believes most Americans want to see more collaboration across the political spectrum.

“That’s what our country is missing,” he said, adding that “it’s hard to hate up close.”

Notably absent from the dinner was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican who is challenging Biden’s agenda on multiple fronts, like guns and LGBTQ rights.