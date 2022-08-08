The president of the United States, Joe Biden, celebrated the approval this Sunday in the Senate of the great climate, health and fiscal project of the democratswhich contemplates investments worth billions of dollars in clean energy and reduction in the prices of some medicines.

In a statement sent by the White House, Biden encouraged the House of Representatives, where Democrats have a large majority, to approve the project as soon as possible in order to ratify it.

The plan went ahead in the Upper House, where the progressives have a very tight majority of one vote – the tiebreaker of the country’s vice president, kamala harris, who also acts as president of the Senate–, after a marathon day of debate and amendments that lasted more than 20 hours. The votes of the 50 Democratic senators and Harris’s tie-breaking vote were necessary in the face of the unanimous opposition of the 50 Republican senators.

Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States.

The Inflation Reduction Law, the official name, contemplates more than US$400,000 million in investments, almost all focused on giving a boost to the green energy industry and reducing polluting gas emissions.

It would represent the largest public investment against climate change in the history of the United States. It is estimated that it will serve to reduce polluting emissions by 40% until 2030. To finance it, it proposes a minimum tax of 15% on companies with profits greater than $1 billion.

In addition, it would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices. The White House hopes this will lower drug costs and help in part reduce pressures from high inflation.

