They predicted a slap in the face but Joe Biden appears to have limited damage to the midterm elections in the United States. It remains to be seen to what extent it will be enough to give it a new boost until 2024 or even beyond.

The 79-year-old Democrat, who during the campaign hardened his tone against republicans “extremists” sympathetic to his predecessor donald trump, chained during election night telephone calls to some winners of governorships, of the House of RepresentativeI’m from Senate.

“Just got off the phone with some of tonight’s winners, including some people I met this year,” he tweeted, along with a photo of himself on the phone, wearing a turtleneck sweater and a cap on his head. head, as if to take some credit for those victories.

Their teams are “delighted,” said former Joe Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki, who became a commentator for the MSNBC channel, after contacting her ex-mates.

a delicate phase

If the latest trends are confirmed, that is, if the Democrats yield to the Republicans only a narrow majority in the House of Representatives and the suspense persists in the Senate, then it would mean that the polls were wrong in predicting their party a big defeat.

And he could, despite runaway inflation, an anemic sentiment index and violent attacks from Donald Trump, find himself better off than the last Democratic presidents, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, who had a hard time in the midterm elections. But Joe Biden is approaching a delicate phase.

Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of Pennsylvania gubernatorial and Senate races.

In a USA where partisan divisions are deeper than ever, will he be able, with his long experience as a senator and his deeply centrist convictions, to create a consensus with the Republicans? Nothing seems to indicate it, and he could face a long parliamentary paralysis, with endless fights over bills. law without future.

The son of the president of the United States, Hunter Biden.

It also remains to be seen to what extent the Conservative Party, which has promised an aggressive parliamentary strategy, will stick to that line. Having a majority, even a narrow one, in the House offers significant power in terms of oversight and the right has promised to use it to launch a series of investigations against Joe Biden, his balance and his entourage.

One of the most virulent congresswomen, Marjorie Taylor Greene, re-elected to the House, has already promised, for example, attack Hunter Biden.

The youngest son of the president, with a past marked by addictions, has always been a vulnerability of the president. They accuse him of having used his father’s political capital to do business with China and Ukraine.

2024 in the spotlight

“I will fight so that above all my party does not fail”, wrote this faithful of donald trump it’s a statement. With a majority in Camera the Republican Party would also have means of budgetary pressure.

It could stir up the threat of a “shutdown” (when the government has to suspend the provision of all but essential services) or a suspension of payments by the first world power. And it would be some time before it was resolved in the Senate, endowed with broad powers.

Beyond all this, the big question for Joe Biden, and for Democrats, it is the 2024 presidential election. The US president has so far always said that he intends to run again. He had no choice if he didn’t want to lose his political capital.

Joe Biden, on October 6 in New York

But public opinion does not seem enthusiastic, not even the Democrats, who are well aware of the age of the president, who will turn 80 in a few days.

donald trump has hinted that he could announce his candidacy on November 15 in Florida. His Democratic rival leaves Friday for a diplomatic marathon that will take him to COP27 in Egypt, to Cambodia for an ASEAN summit, and to Indonesia for the G20 summit.

Impossible, at the moment, to know if Joe Biden will shed light on his intentions for 2024 before leaving.

