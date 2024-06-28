Trump and Biden faced each other for the first time in the 2024 election season. And the first general election debate of the 2024 season is over. “We have a problem.” Or rather, “we are in a panic.”

The reactions of authoritative sources of the Democratic Partyquoted by CNNa few moments after the broadcaster’s cameras went off on the stage it hosted the tv duel between Joe Biden and Donald Trump they say everything about the outcome of the comparison. The hoarse voice – the fault of the cold, the staff explained – the stumbling over the words, the confusion in some answers showed to millions of American spectators and around the world all the fragility of the 81-year-old presidentfaced with the confidence and (surprising) discipline of his rival Trump, who this time abstained from the verbal excesses that had cost him dearly in the 2020 television duel.

Not that they were missing the low blows, the wisecracks, the mutual insults. But, thanks also to the agreed rules – no audience in the room, limited time for answersmicrophones muted – the confrontation never turned into a fight. Despite having dodged many questions, made statements not supported by facts, falsely accused his rival of unprovable guilt and crimes, Trump emerged victorious from the night in Atlanta. It is difficult to dwell on the individual topics covered in the debate, when the general impression, even for the ultraliberal CNN, is that Biden was defeated in a confrontation that, perhaps, his staff should never have proposed to him. The polls that will be published in the next few hours will only confirm the impression gained from watching the televised duel.





The difference in terms of reactivity between the two rivals appeared too evident, beyond the content of their respective policies and the record that the two candidates can boast. The two rivals went on stage without shaking hands. We immediately started on the issues of the economy, among the most felt, together with immigration, by American voters. Trump left the “chaos”, Biden supported. We had the “greatest economy in the world,” the tycoon replied. And so it went, back and forth, for much of the debate. Some key passages. “I will not block” the abortion pill, Trump’s commitment, who also vindicated the Supreme Court decision which abolished the right to abortion at a national level, thanks to its appointments of ultra-conservative judges. “I will restore the right to abortion”, Biden’s promise. On the war in Ukraine, Trump admitted that the peace terms proposed by Vladimir Putin are “unacceptable”. But the tycoon, without explaining how, promised to “end the war” just elected. “Putin is a war criminal and he will not stop at Ukraine,” Biden’s reply.





On the Gaza war, Trump accused his rival of having become “a Palestinian”, for the many caveats imposed on Israel. “I’ve never heard so much nonsense” was the response. Trump “encouraged” the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, one of Biden’s accusations. And again, “you cheated on your wife with a porn star”, in reference to the conviction for the Stormy Daniels affair. “You are destroying our welfare” by allowing the entry of millions of illegal immigrants, one of Trump’s broadsides. Both, then, called themselves “the worst president in history”.

On Trump’s part, with great reluctance, the commitment to accept the outcome of the November 5 elections, “if they are fair and regular”. Then, the insight into the health conditions of his rival. “I’m in great shape, like I was 20-30 years ago” and “I’m ready to take a cognitive test, Biden should do it too.” The fight ended as it began, without shaking hands. Biden was joined on stage by first lady Jill, while Trump walked away alone but victorious, even if his wife Melania had preferred not to join him in Atlanta.