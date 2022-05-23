The United States would respond militarily if China invaded Taiwan ”. Thus the American president, Joe Biden, in a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo: “This is the commitment we have made”, he explained, adding that “any decision by Beijing to use force against Taiwan would be “inappropriate” and would bring the whole region into a scenario similar to what is happening in Ukraine ». In short, the US is committed to respecting the “One China policy, but this does not mean that Beijing can take Taiwan by force”. Biden’s expectation is that “this will not happen”, reiterating underlining “the importance of maintaining international order”. That said, the head of the White House stressed that the United States is “considering removing some tariffs on Chinese goods”. After all, “none” of these decisions were made by his administration. And the opening of US President Joe Biden, who called a possible lifting of the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Chinese goods “under study”, supports European stock markets at the start of the week. The indices are also taking advantage of the recovery achieved by the Wall Street lists at the end of Friday, which allowed the S&P 500 to avoid closing in “bear” territory. In any case, prudence will continue to guide investors’ choices, in light of the impact on economic growth of China’s monetary policy tightening and “zero Covid” policy: an outbreak in Beijing raises fears of the imposition of new lockdowns in the capital and it is weighing on the performance of the People’s Republic price lists. Among the main continental stock exchanges, Frankfurt gains 0.72%, Paris 0.88% and Amsterdam + 1.34%. In Milan, the Ftse Mib marks -0.4% discounting the detachment of coupons by 19 out of 40 securities: net of this “optical illusion” the increase would be 1.04%. Among the blue chips of Piazza Affari, Banca Mediolanum (+ 2.41%), Poste Italiane (+ 1.92%) and Unicredit (+ 1.81%) stand out. On the foreign exchange market, the euro regains $ 1.06 and is indicated at 1.0608 from 1.0555 on Friday at the close. The single European currency is also worth 135.47 yen (134.94 on Friday), while the dollar / yen ratio is at 127.70 (127.86). The price of oil rose, with the July future on Brent at 113.46 (+ 0.81%) and the similar contract on the WTI at 111.18 (+ 0.82%). Natural gas in Europe fell by 4.9% to 83.6 euros per megawatt hour.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site



