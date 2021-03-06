After many hours of debates, negotiations and a marathon vote, The United States Senate approved this Saturday the plan of 1.9 trillion dollars promoted by the president, Joe Biden, to reactivate the first world economy after the stoppage suffered during the coronavirus. The bill went ahead by 50 votes to 49, with the sole support of Democratic representatives.

The text will return next week to the House of Representatives, where Democrats have the majority And they should confirm it quickly so that Biden can enact it before the 14th, the date on which unemployment benefits from the previous aid package end.

“This law will provide more help to more people than anything the federal government has done in decades,” said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer just before the final vote. Never before has Congress spent so much money “So inconsistently or after such a flexible process,” replied Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Aid checks



The Democrats’ plan provides, among others, checks for 1,400 dollars for millions of Americans and 350,000 million aid to states and municipalities. Billions will also go to fight the pandemic, including $ 49 billion to promote diagnostics and encourage research, and more than $ 14 billion to increase the rate of vaccination.

The Examination of the text had begun by reading, forced by a Republican, of the 628 pages of the bill for almost eleven hours to slow down the process. Then it was suddenly paralyzed by the opposition of a moderate Democratic senator to a key device of this gigantic aid plan, aimed at keeping the world’s No. 1 economy afloat, hard hit by the pandemic.