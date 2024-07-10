ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos spoke to the president after his poor debate performance against Donald Trump

The anchor of the ABC News George Stephanopoulos said that US President Joe Biden (Democratic Party) is not fit to serve a second term.

The statement was made while the anchor was walking through the streets of New York. At the time, Stephanopoulos was asked by a person if Biden should drop out of the race. The video was published by the website TMZ on Tuesday (9.Jul.2024).

“I don’t think he can serve for another 4 years. [no cargo]”, said the presenter.

After the statement, Sephanopoulos told the TMZ that he should not have commented on the matter. A spokesman for ABC News told the website that the journalist’s statement does not reflect the opinion of the North American broadcaster.

Former Democratic Party advisor Stephanopoulos interviewed the US president on Friday (5 July) after the presidential debate against Donald Trump (Republican Party) on 27 June.

At the time, he asked if Biden would agree to undergo an independent test to attest to his cognitive ability, which was denied by the Democrat.

During the interview, the US president also played down his poor performance in the debate and said it was just “a bad night”. The Democrat attributed his performance to exhaustion.