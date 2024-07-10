The journalist’s approach has been praised by the star-spangled press





Joe Biden “cannot serve” as president “for another 4 years.” George Stephanopolousthe ABC News anchorman who recently interviewed the president of the United States, falls into the trap of an anonymous passerby and answers a question revealing his opinion on the conditions of the president of the United States. A video released by TMZ shows the journalist on the street, in sportswear. Stephanopoulos is approached on the sidewalk by a man who, with the smartphone camera turned on, asks a question: “What do you think, do you think Biden should withdraw? You’ve spoken to us more than anyone else recently. Can you be honest?“. Stephanopoulos ‘takes the bait’ and responds: Biden “cannot serve another 4 years”.

In last week’s interview, Stephanopoulos repeatedly pressed Biden, dwelling at length on the president’s physical condition. The journalist’s approach has been praised by the star-spangled press. The answer given to a complete stranger on the street, however, forces the anchorman to issue a statement: “Today I answered a question from a passerby. I shouldn’t have.” Even ABC News has to expose itself through a spokeswoman: Stephanopoulos “he expressed his point of view and not the position of Abc News“.