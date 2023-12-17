Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Western intelligence services' analyzes of Ukraine are becoming darker. One gives the country just a few more months – if the West doesn't deliver any more.

Washington DC – Efforts by Western states to help Ukraine with weapons and humanitarian supplies to fend off Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops would probably be hampered without the USA fail. On the Capitol Hill Washington is therefore still talking about the US President Joe Biden initiated aid package for the country was negotiated. In the background, officials from NATO countries talk about what exactly Ukraine is missing and what would happen if it did Defense of the country fall. “Ethnic cleansing and the total destruction of Ukraine,” feared an anonymous diplomatic EU source in an interview with the US broadcaster CNN.

Zelensky in the USA – Biden “cannot promise him anything”

A U.S. security official said there was “no guarantee that Ukraine will win with us.” The USA has become an increasingly unreliable partner for the country in recent months. Republicans in the House of Representatives have been blocking a billion-dollar aid package for weeks. During a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week, President Biden said he “cannot promise anything” until the aid has passed Congress. But the US official is certain: “Without us, Ukraine will certainly fail.”

Democrat fears domino effect if Biden's Ukraine package fails to get through Congress

People in Washington are particularly worried about a kind of domino effect: “If we break away,” Democratic Congressman Mike Quigley told CNN, “then our allies will follow us.” And in this case, the intelligence assessments in the USA look bleak: It would be a matter of months before Russia wins the war if support for Ukraine from the West were to stop, a US military official told CNN. Ukraine is currently keeping the front in the east of the country somewhat stable and is struggling to fend off Russian air strikes on civilian infrastructure. The summer offensive was recently declared a failure by President Zelensky.

Ukraine offensive failed due to lack of firepower

The offensive failed mainly because of the Ukrainian military's lack of firepower, reports CNN. Russia fires five to seven times more than Ukraine. This caused significant losses on the Ukrainian side, a Ukrainian official told CNN. The Western secret services' assessment of the broadcaster is consistent in that Ukraine would probably be the first to run out of cruise missiles and anti-aircraft missiles.

Germany has recently repeatedly delivered Iris-T anti-aircraft systems, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) but refused to release Taurus cruise missiles. The very similar British-French Storm Shadow marching body has helped Ukraine in recent weeks to attack targets far behind the front. (kb)