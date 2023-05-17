The need to find a solution to the US debt ceiling problem is pressing. So much so that President Joe Biden has chosen to shorten the one-week tour he had planned for Asia Pacific, as the White House officially confirmed this Tuesday. He will arrive, as scheduled, in Japan on Thursday to participate in the G7 summit in Hiroshima this weekend, where the war in Ukraine will play a prominent role. But he has canceled the stages that he had planned immediately after, to Australia and a historic visit to Papua New Guinea, to return to Washington and continue economic negotiations.

Biden will travel back on Sunday after the close of the summit “for meetings with congressional leaders to ensure that Congress takes action within the deadline to avoid defaults,” presidential spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The announcement confirms what had been rumored for days and highlights the urgency of avoiding a technical bankruptcy with potentially catastrophic consequences for the economy of the United States and the entire world. Economists warn of job losses and the specter of a recession in the country if a solution is not found.

The Administration already reached the spending limit that it has authorized by Congress, 31.4 trillion dollars, in January and since then it has been operating with extraordinary measures. The Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, warns that the Government could run out of money to meet its payments on June 1. In a public appearance this Tuesday, she indicated that the lack of an agreement is already beginning to be felt in the financial markets.

Jean-Pierre’s statement was published immediately after a new meeting between Biden and the leaders of Congress: the leader of the Senate, the Democrat Michael Schumer; the head of the Republican minority in that forum, Mitch McConnell; the speaker of the House of Representatives, the Republican Kevin McCarthy, and the head of the Democratic congressmen, Hakeem Jeffries.

It was the second in a week and there has been no white smoke, nor was it expected. Democrats and Republicans are still far apart, both parties insist. But cracks begin to be glimpsed in the positions of one and the other through which an agreement could be reached that allows disaster to be avoided. Biden has been insisting that “we can do it.” In an appearance before the press after the meeting, McCarthy pointed out that “it is possible to reach an agreement by the weekend.”

One of the novelties, according to McCarthy, is that Biden has “changed the scope” of who is involved in the negotiations of the respective teams to try to reach an agreement, which had progressed very slowly in the last week. Both parties will have specific negotiators to continue the talks. “The structure of how we negotiate has improved,” according to the speaker of the House of Representatives.

Republicans are calling for drastic cuts in public spending, among them in social assistance sections, to give the go-ahead to a suspension of the debt limit or its extension. The White House demanded approval without any conditions, although it has somewhat relaxed its position. Democrats are now pointing out that bipartisan legislation will be needed to prevent defaults, and Schumer himself has expressed his and Jeffries’s commitment to getting such a move.

The cancellation of the second part of the presidential trip to Asia-Pacific is something that some Republicans have been demanding given the limited amount of time left for negotiations. “Once an agreement is reached, there will still be a lot of work to be done,” Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, warned Tuesday.

But the resignation of the Australia and Papua New Guinea stages represents a blow to the geopolitical strategy of the Biden Administration, which has made it a priority to develop a tight network of alliances in the region to respond to the rise of China. In Sydney, the tenant of the White House was going to participate in a summit of the Quad, the informal group made up of the US, Japan, Australia and India. In Port Moresby he was to meet with the leaders of the Pacific island nations, a group of countries of great strategic value with which Washington has intensified its ties exponentially in the last year. He also planned to sign a defense cooperation agreement with the Papua New Guinea government, in what would have been the first ever visit by a US president to that oceanic country.

“Revitalizing and strengthening our alliances and advancing partnerships like the Quad remain a key priority for the president,” says Jean-Pierre, who promises that his government will find “other ways” to boost its ties with Australia, Papua New Guinea and the Pacific islands over the next year.

