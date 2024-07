Joe Biden’s administration has been seeking more support from young people for the November election | Photo: EFE/EPA/Bonnie Cash/Pool

Joe Biden’s government announced this Thursday (18) the forgiveness of new student debts totaling US$ 1.2 billion.

In total, 35 thousand people who work in the public service will benefit from the measure.

The announcement marks the latest round of loan relief from the government after the Supreme Court last year blocked the president’s broader plan for student debt forgiveness.

According to data from the Department of Education, the Biden administration’s latest loan cancellation forgave $168.5 billion in debt for roughly 4.8 million Americans, or about 1 in 10 people who have such debt.

Public servants, such as teachers, nurses and police officers who have already completed 10 years of payments, are eligible for this latest round of debt cancellation.

Biden announced the Save Plan in 2022, along with a separate, broader plan to fulfill a campaign promise of forgiving up to $20,000 in debt for up to 43 million Americans.

That plan would have canceled about $430 billion in debt, but was blocked by the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court in June 2023 after Republican-led states challenged it.

The electoral measure, months before the vote that will elect the country’s next president, is criticized by the opposition to the Biden government.

Republicans say the relief is unfair, as college-educated borrowers receive debt forgiveness while others do not.