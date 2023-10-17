US President Joe Biden boards the Air Force One plane that takes him to Israel. Samuel Corum / POOL (EFE)

US President Joe Biden’s trip to the Middle East has become very complicated even before taking off. Moments before leaving for Israel, the White House announced the cancellation of the second part of the visit, to Jordan. There, King Abdullah had canceled a few minutes earlier the summit scheduled for this Wednesday in Amman with Biden and the leaders of Egypt, Abdulfatah Al Sisi, and the Palestinian Authority, Mahmud Abbas, after the bombing of a Gaza hospital where Hundreds of people have died. Israel and the radical Palestinian militia Hamas blame each other for the explosion.

Biden’s mission was already difficult in itself: prevent an escalation of the crisis in the region, and convince Israel to moderate its military campaign in Gaza to respond to the Hamas attacks on October 7, in which people were killed nearby. of 1,400 people. But the massacre at Al-Ahli hospital has made the task Herculean. Jordan, the Palestinian Authority and Arab public opinion accuse the Israeli forces, the IDF, of having fired a missile at the medical center, where thousands of people were taking refuge. In turn, Israel maintains that the disaster is the result of a rocket fired by Hamas. The event has already sparked protest demonstrations in Arab cities.

The White House has framed the decision as a practical matter. “After consulting with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and in light of the days of mourning announced by President Abbas, President Biden will postpone his trip to Jordan and the planned meeting with those two leaders and President Al Sisi,” he indicated. a senior official who spoke on condition of anonymity. “The president sends his deep condolences for the innocent lives lost in the hospital explosion and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured,” this source added.

Biden “plans to continue his conversations with Arab leaders soon in person, and has agreed to continue contact with each of them directly and frequently over the coming days,” he continued.

The White House had announced the president’s trip just 24 hours earlier, after an internal debate to decide whether to accept Biden’s invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit his country. The head of the Israeli Government had raised this possibility in a telephone conversation between both leaders last Saturday.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.