As if the election year in the USA wasn’t stressful enough, 81-year-old President Joe Biden now has to end a visit to Nevada early – because of Corona.

Washington/Las Vegas – US President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus and has therefore had to cancel an important campaign trip. Contrary to plan, the 81-year-old left the state of Nevada early. Biden now wants to retreat to his private home in Rehoboth, Delaware, and isolate himself there, the White House announced. However, he will be able to fully carry out all of his duties from there. He has been vaccinated and has mild symptoms.

Biden, who wants to be confirmed in office after the election in November, was in Las Vegas on Wednesday to canvass for votes, especially among the Hispanic population. There he first stopped at a Mexican restaurant to meet voters. He then wanted to appear at a conference of an important civil rights organization that represents the interests of the Hispanic population. But that didn’t happen. Another appointment also had to be canceled.

The president of the organization UnidosUS, Janet Murguía, said that Biden called her and told her he could not come. Shortly afterwards, the White House confirmed that Biden had tested positive for the virus after the first event. Confirmation of the test result by a PCR test is still pending, according to a statement from his doctor. Biden has respiratory problems, a runny nose and a cough. He has received his first dose of the Covid drug Paxlovid.

Biden tested positive two years ago

Biden last tested positive for the virus in the summer of two years ago. He was also treated with the drug Paxlovid at the time and tested positive for the coronavirus again just a few days after the end of his corona isolation. It was a “relapse” that occurs in rare cases in patients treated with Paxlovid, it was said at the time. According to the White House, Biden had a mild course of the disease at the time.

Biden is in the risk group because of his advanced age. Biden’s health is always the subject of discussion, especially with a view to the presidential election in November. Biden wants to be confirmed in office after the election in November. However, the Democrat is currently fighting on all fronts to save his presidential candidacy. During a TV debate against Republican challenger Donald Trump almost three weeks ago, Biden also had a runny nose and a hotter voice. According to the White House, a corona test at the time was negative.

Nevada is a so-called swing state that cannot be firmly assigned to either the Democrats or the Republicans. Swing states are politically hotly contested, which is why the election campaigns of candidates or applicants for the presidency often focus on these states.

Prominent call for withdrawal: debate continues

Biden, meanwhile, is facing new calls to withdraw from the campaign for a second term. Following several other party colleagues, prominent Democratic member of the House of Representatives Adam Schiff has now also called on Biden to drop out of the presidential race.

Schiff, who is running for a Senate seat, said in a written statement that he has serious concerns about whether Biden can defeat the Republican presidential candidate in November. Biden has had great successes, but it is time to clear the way for someone else. “There is simply too much at stake,” he warned.

Schiff is a confidant of the former Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. Both have their constituencies in the most populous state of California. And Pelosi continues to have great influence in the party. The powerful Democrat recently said in an interview: “It is up to the president to decide whether to run.” She added: “We all encourage him to make that decision. Time is running out.” The fact that she expressly refrained from expressing her support for Biden made a lot of headlines.

After an assassination attempt on Trump during a campaign appearance at the weekend, the debate about Biden was briefly pushed into the background. Now it is back. Biden has so far rejected all calls for him to withdraw and made it clear that he has no intention of giving up. dpa