US President Joe Biden revoked a series of controversial executive orders of his predecessor, Donald Trump, today

Friday, including an order directing the building of a sculpture park for “American heroes” and another that sought to protect the ruins of the Confederate era.

The White House announced this in a statement saying that Biden had used “the authority vested in him” to revoke former President Donald Trump’s orders, many of which were issued during the “lame duck” period after the 2020 elections.

The first order Biden rescinded was an order signed by Trump in May 2020 directing federal agencies to find ways to downplay Section 230, the part of the Internet law that provides legal protection for social media companies.

Trump issued the directive in retaliation against Twitter and Facebook after they began to censor some of his posts about the upcoming presidential election.

Moving forward, Biden rescinded Trump’s June 2020 order directing the Justice Department to prioritize prosecution of those accused of vandalizing antiquities.

The order was issued in response to protesters dropping statues and relics of Confederate generals and other figures from American history following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Then, Biden rescinded Trump’s January 18 order that would have required the federal government to build a park housing sculptures of 244 people from history whom the former president considered “American heroes.”