US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, February 2, signed three decrees canceling a number of orders of the former head of state Donald Trump in the field of migration policy. Reported by TASS…

First of all, the new head of the White House put an end to the policy of separating migrants and their children during the consideration of criminal cases on illegal border crossing. Biden also created a group that will deal with the issues of reuniting such families in order to “eradicate the moral and national shame of the previous administration, which literally, and not figuratively, at the border snatched children from the hands of their families.”

The new president called Trump’s migration orders “counterproductive to US security” and said he “eliminates bad policies.”

With the second decree, Biden intends to create a framework for “regulating migration processes across North and Central America to ensure safe and orderly clearance of asylum seekers” along the American border. The third decree, according to the president, “will restore faith in the US immigration system” and ensure the “integration of new Americans.”

On his first day in office, Biden signed a series of executive orders overturning the previous administration’s decision. In particular, he stopped the construction of a wall on the southern border, a promise to create which was key to the campaign of the former head of the White House, Donald Trump. Biden also suspended the deportation of illegal migrants for the next 100 days and lifted Trump’s ban on citizens of some Muslim countries from entering the country.