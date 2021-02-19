KALAMAZOO (dpa-AFX) – US President Joe Biden called on Americans to get vaccinated while visiting a plant of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer. “The vaccines are safe,” said Biden on Friday in Kalamazoo in the northern US state of Michigan, where the corona vaccine developed by Pfizer and German company Biontech (BioNTech (ADRs)) is produced. “Get vaccinated when it is your turn and the vaccine is available. This is how we will defeat this pandemic.”

Despite the progress, the company is still in the middle of the pandemic, Biden said. There are new virus variants and in a few days the United States would exceed 500,000 Americans who have died after being infected with the coronavirus. “I can’t give you a date when this crisis will end,” said Biden. “But I can tell you that we are doing everything possible to ensure that this day comes sooner rather than later.” / Lkl / DP / he