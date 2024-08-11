US President Joe Biden said in remarks broadcast on Sunday that he will campaign for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania, an important swing state in the November presidential election.

Biden made his comments in an interview with CBS television, his first since announcing in late July that he was withdrawing from the presidential race against Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Harris now leads Trump by four points in Pennsylvania and two other key swing states, Wisconsin and Michigan, according to two New York Times and Siena College polls released Saturday.

Asked if he would campaign for Harris, Biden said, “Yes.”

Biden added that he and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro are “working on a campaign tour of Pennsylvania. I will be campaigning in other states as well and I will do everything you fully believe I can do to be as helpful as possible.”

The White House said last week that Biden and Harris were scheduled to appear together in Maryland on Thursday “to discuss the progress they are making to reduce costs for the American people.”

Harris, who officially became the Democratic Party’s nominee for the US presidential election, said on Saturday that she intends to reveal her policy next week.

“We will focus on the economy and what we need to do to reduce costs and also strengthen the economy in general,” she told reporters.

Last week, Harris announced her choice of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.