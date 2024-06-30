Home page politics

Press Split

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive on Marine One at East Hampton Airport in East Hampton, NY. © Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

Should US President Biden drop out of the presidential race? This question is troubling the USA after Biden’s disastrous performance in the TV debate. The Democrat does not seem to be thinking about giving up.

Washington – US President Joe Biden is continuing his campaign undeterred after the TV debacle and is rejecting calls for him to withdraw. The 81-year-old collected donations on Saturday in New Jersey and the Hamptons near New York – the Hamptons are known as a weekend destination for the rich and famous. “I understand the concerns after the debate,” the 81-year-old admitted at one of the exclusive and closed events, according to the press who were traveling with him. “I didn’t have a great evening, but I will fight even harder.” His campaign team also made it clear that the Democrat wants to stay in the race for the White House. However, the debacle and possible consequences are likely to be a topic of discussion at a meeting between Biden and his family.

Biden had a TV debate with his Republican opponent and predecessor Donald Trump on Thursday evening (local time). Both want to return to the White House after the presidential election in November. According to polls, it is currently a neck-and-neck race. Biden’s performance, however, was a fiasco – he lost his train of thought, mumbled, stared into space with his mouth open and was often unable to finish his sentences properly. After the debate, a debate broke out in the USA about whether the 81-year-old is the right candidate for the Democrats. “To serve his country, President Biden should drop out of the race,” wrote the New York Times in an opinion piece.

Biden meets with family at Camp David

Biden’s campaign team tried to counter this over the weekend. “There was only one person at the debate who does not deserve to be a presidential candidate. The sooner Trump leaves the stage, the better off the country will be,” said an email to party supporters. The data shows that the duel did not change the American people’s perception. “Joe Biden will be the Democratic candidate, period,” said another text. A “bedwetter brigade” would call on Biden to withdraw.

Biden traveled to Camp David on Saturday evening (local time), the country residence of US presidents near Washington. Biden wanted to discuss the future of his election campaign with his family there, NBC reported. The White House rejected this, saying the approach of the report was incorrect. The government headquarters emphasized that the trip had already been planned before the debate.

Decision is up to Biden

According to the press traveling with him, Biden was previously met by some demonstrators in the town of East Hampton near New York on his way to a fundraiser. They were holding up signs on the side of the road that read, for example, “We love you, but it’s time” or “Step down for democracy.” So far, the front row of the Democratic Party has stood united behind Biden. In fact, the coming days are likely to be decisive. That’s when polls are likely to show whether Biden’s weak performance is reflected in voters.

At the party convention in Chicago in August, Biden is to be officially chosen as his party’s presidential candidate. He has already collected the necessary delegate votes for this in the primaries – the coronation party convention is, at least so far, a mere formality. Theoretically, however, it is possible that the party could change its tack at short notice and take Biden out of the race. For this to happen, however, Biden would have to clear the way himself and withdraw. Observers consider this unlikely. And even if this were to happen, the question remains as to who could succeed Biden in the duel against the 78-year-old Trump.

Search for potential alternative difficult

The natural successor would be Vice President Kamala Harris. However, the 59-year-old is very unpopular and is unlikely to be the first choice. Whether she would voluntarily make way is completely open. One name that has been mentioned is Gavin Newsom. The 56-year-old governor of the liberal US state of California has long had his eye on the White House. But it is questionable whether the eloquent, thoroughbred politician, who was once mayor of San Francisco, could score points with the rural population. Gretchen Whitmer, the 52-year-old governor of the state of Michigan, is also mentioned as an option. The lawyer has a long career in politics and is part of the leadership circle of the Democratic Party. Because of her relatively strict corona policy, she has become the enemy of many Republicans.

For many Democrats, Michelle Obama, the former First Lady and wife of former President Barack Obama, is considered a shining light. There are repeated calls for the 60-year-old to enter the race for the White House. She has always rejected them. A sudden change of opinion is considered very unlikely. Many observers dismiss the discussion about an alternative to Biden as mere speculation. On the one hand, it is said that it is far too short notice to bet on a new horse around four months before the election. On the other hand, Biden is not even thinking about throwing in the towel.

First Lady Jill Biden has an important role

First Lady Jill Biden has recently come into focus. A video clip of her after the debate caused ridicule. In it, she praised her husband effusively after the duel for “answering all the questions”. The Bidens have been married for 47 years. Jill Biden is considered the US President’s closest confidant, and the 73-year-old’s word carries weight. She demonstratively stood behind her husband after the botched TV duel. “Joe is not only the right person for the job,” she said on Saturday at a fundraising event. “He is the only person for the job.” dpa