Despite growing criticism over US President Joe Biden’s ability to run for re-election, his campaign continues to work and on Saturday (20) said he would return to the road soon, once he recovers from Covid-19. “As soon as we get authorization, we will be back on the campaign trail” and the president “will continue to do so, as you have seen him do every day since the debate in Atlanta,” said Biden campaign spokesman Michael Tyler.

Biden is currently in isolation at his home in Delaware after testing positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday (17) while campaigning in Nevada, a key state for the November elections. According to the latest report from the president’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, published Friday (19), Biden has seen a “significant” improvement, although he still has symptoms, especially a dry cough and hoarseness. All this while more and more Democrats in Congress are calling for him to drop his candidacy for the November elections. At least 30 have publicly called on Biden to withdraw from the race.

Tyler did not comment on the criticism today, but said the president will return as soon as he can. He did not give details about where he might reappear, but said he would likely continue to focus on key states such as Nevada, Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina, as well as the so-called “blue wall” of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

In Michigan, in the city of Grand Rapids, former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump will hold a rally on Saturday, his first since his assassination attempt a week ago and also his first since accepting the nomination at the party convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Trump will be accompanied by his vice presidential candidate, Senator JD Vance, in the first joint rally for the Republican presidential ticket. (With information from EFE Agency)