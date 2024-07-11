US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks as US President Joe Biden looks on during a meeting at the White House | Photo: EFE/EPA/LEIGH VOGEL/POOL

The American newspaper New York Times revealed this Thursday (11) through three anonymous sources that Joe Biden’s campaign would be “discreetly” testing Kamala Harris’ approval in a possible change of candidates in the Democratic Party.

According to the report, the current American president’s campaign is producing internal surveys to assess the possibility of the vice president beating Donald Trump at the polls.

The team behind the polls reportedly commissioned a specific survey for this week, amid a growing influx of Democratic lawmakers and donors abandoning support for Biden’s reelection.

The sources consulted did not specify to the newspaper the objectives of the requests for electoral research, however, due to the current political scenario involving the US president, this seems to be the first sign that there is a chance of replacing the candidate running in the November elections.

A survey released this Thursday by ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos points out that Biden and Trump are practically tied in voting intentions (46%), even though 67% (57% of Democrats interviewed) have expressed their dissatisfaction with the possible reelection of Biden who, according to this portion, should abandon the race.

The poll also projected that, in the event of a dispute between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, she would have a slight lead of 49% against the Republican’s 47%.

The ABC News/Washington Post//Ipsos poll of 2,431 U.S. adults had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Also surveyed were 825 Democrats, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, and 697 Republicans, with a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

The survey took place between July 5 and 9, 2024.