Democrat campaign spokespersons Joe Biden They criticized a publication that Donald Trump made on his social network Truthin which he posted a video of about 20 seconds showing a truck with an image of the current president of the United States tied hand and foot.

According to what he told the media Biden campaign spokesman Michael Tylerwho is seeking re-election in the general elections next November, the video constitutes another attempt by former President Trump (2017-2021) to incite violence.

“Trump regularly incites political violence and it's time for people to take him seriously – ask the Capitol Police officers who were attacked protecting our democracy on January 6,” said Tyler, who alluded to the assault on the headquarters of the US Legislature on January 6, 2021 by followers of the former president.

In the publication in Social Truthmade on Friday afternoon, Trump points out that the video was recorded in Long Island, New Yorkwhere a day earlier the presumptive Republican candidate attended the wake of a local police officer murdered during a traffic stop.

The video shows two moving trucks decorated with pro-Trump flags and stickers.

Steven Cheung, spokesman for the Trump campaign, rejected the criticism and pointed out that “that photo was in the back of a truck that was traveling down the road,” and then spoke of the former president as a victim of the Democrats.

“Democrats and crazed lunatics “Not only have they called for despicable violence against President Trump and his family, but they are in fact using the justice system as a weapon against him,” he added.

In the middle of this month, during a campaign rally in Ohio, the Republican predicted that there will be a “bloodbath” in the country if he loses next November's election against Joe Biden.

Trump, who has never acknowledged his defeat against Biden in the 2020 presidential election, is accused of having tried to reverse the election results from four years ago and having instigated the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

During his speech in Ohio, the Republican called those detained for attacking Congress “hostages” and promised that he will pardon them if he manages to return to the White House.