Video criticizes former president’s statement regarding NATO; claims Republican supports Russian leader

US President Joe Biden’s (Democratic Party) campaign called former President Donald Trump (Republican Party) a “Putin’s puppy” in a video published on Wednesday (10.Jul.2024).

The record, entitled “Lap Dog” (little dog, in free translation), presents the Republican as an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“He [Trump] He sold Ukraine to strengthen Putin. He attacks American intelligence and law enforcement and sides with Putin because that’s who Donald Trump is: a lapdog of a dictator who blames the US first and foremost.”states an excerpt.

Another part of the video highlights a speech by the former president during a rally held in February in the city of Conway, South Carolina.

At the time, Trump said he would encourage Russia to do “whatever the hell you want” NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) countries that do not invest at least 2% of their GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in defense. At the same time, Biden criticized Trump’s speech, stating that the Republican “curve” to Putin.

The Wednesday video was released during the alliance’s summit, which ends on Thursday (July 11). Biden is hosting the event in Washington DC. He will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He will also give statements to journalists today (5th) and must answer questions about his ability to run in the US election after his poor performance in the presidential debate on June 27.

The Democrat’s age is an obstacle to his possible reelection. His cognitive aptitude has become a topic of discussion in the election campaign due to the blunders he has been making during his term. If he wins the November election, Biden will be 86 years old when he leaves office.

There are video recordings of several embarrassing situations in which Biden stumbles, shows weakness or even has memory lapses. A recent report by Wall Street Journal interviewed dozens of people and reports that the country’s president often dozes off during meetings.

In June, the American newspaper also published a long report listing moments in which Biden makes mistakes, such as tuning out conversations, closing his eyes and giving the impression of having some memory confusion.