Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky laughs after Biden calls him Putin | Photo: EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

US President Joe Biden made a major blunder on Thursday (11). At the NATO summit in Washington, when he invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to speak, he called him Putin – the dictator against whom Ukrainians have been waging war since February 2022.

“I want to turn the call over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination. Please welcome President Putin,” Biden said.

Then he realized his mistake and corrected himself. “President Putin! Let’s defeat President Putin. President Zelensky! I’m so focused on defeating Putin! We have to worry about that,” he said.

Zelensky joked about Biden’s mistake, saying: “I’m better [que Putin]”. Biden replied: “You are much better!”

Due to his poor performance in the debate against Republican Donald Trump on the 27th, Biden has been under pressure to drop out of the presidential race, but for now, he has said he will remain in the fight for re-election. He will hold a press conference in Washington tonight.