Democrat’s mistake occurs before speaking to journalists on Thursday (11.Jul) considered important for the continuation of his campaign

The President of the United States, Joe Biden (Democratic Party), 81 years old, made another gaffe this Thursday (11.Jul.2024) and called the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, a “President Putin”in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The 2 European countries have been at war since 2022.

The Democrat’s mistake was in NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) event in Washington (USA) and before speaking to journalists, which is considered important for the continuation of his campaign. Allies and voters question whether the Democrat would be able to govern the country if he wins a second term as White House president. His main opponent in the race is former President Donald Trump (Republican Party).

Watch the moment (52sec):

IMPACT ON THE CAMPAIGN

The Democrat’s age is an obstacle to his possible reelection. His cognitive aptitude has become a topic of discussion in the election campaign due to the blunders he has been making during his term. If he wins the November election, Biden will be 86 years old when he leaves office.

There are video recordings of several embarrassing situations in which Biden stumbles, shows weakness or even has memory lapses. A recent report by Wall Street Journal interviewed dozens of people and reports that the country’s president often dozes off during meetings.

In June, the American newspaper also published a long report listing moments in which Biden makes mistakes, such as disconnecting from conversations, closing his eyes and giving the impression of having some memory confusion.