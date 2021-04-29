The key terrorist threat to the United States comes from within the country – from white racists, said American President Joe Biden on Wednesday, April 28 (Thursday morning Moscow time) in his speeches before the congress of the country.

He pointed out that al-Qaeda and IS (both organizations are banned in Russia) are still present in Yemen, Syria, Somalia and other regions in Africa, the Middle East and beyond.

However, he stressed that a much greater terrorist threat comes from white racism in the United States.

“And we will not ignore what our own intelligence agencies have identified – the deadliest terrorist threat to the homeland today comes from white supremacy terrorism. And, my fellow Americans, we must unite to heal the soul of this nation, ”Biden said.

On March 21, in a statement to mark UN International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, Biden said US legislation should be amended to help eradicate racism and violence in the country. He stressed that combating hatred and racism should be one of the core values ​​that should unite Americans.