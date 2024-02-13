Biden calls Trump's NATO statement stupid and un-American

Home page politics

US President Joe Biden already criticized Trump's statements at the weekend, but is now following up. © Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

Donald Trump has already questioned NATO during his term in office. In the middle of the election campaign, he shocked the alliance again. US President Biden finds blunt words for this.

Washington – US President Joe Biden has sharply criticized his predecessor Donald Trump's recent statements about NATO. “For God's sake, that's stupid, that's shameful, that's dangerous, that's un-American,” Biden said of Trump's announcement that he would not grant protection from Russia to NATO partners who do not meet their financial obligations. “No other president in history has ever bowed to a Russian dictator,” criticized Biden. “I will never do that.”

Trump, who wants to challenge Biden in the next presidential election in November and run for the Republicans again, said during a campaign appearance at the weekend that the “president of a great country” once asked him whether the USA would still protect this country from Russia would if it did not pay defense spending. He replied: “No, I wouldn't protect you.” In fact, he would “even encourage Russia to do whatever the hell they want.”

Biden: The worst thing is that he is serious

Biden had already sharply criticized the statement over the weekend, but has now followed up. “Can you imagine a former president of the United States saying that? The whole world heard it,” the Democrat said. “The worst thing about it is that he is serious.” For Trump, principles don’t matter, Biden complained. “When he looks at NATO, he doesn’t see the alliance that protects America and the world.” Instead, Trump sees the alliance as a burden or as a means for protection money demands.

As a defense alliance, NATO relies on the principle of deterrence and Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty is particularly relevant to this. It regulates the obligation of assistance in the alliance and states that an armed attack against one or more allies is viewed as an attack against all.

Biden recalled that this alliance case had only been triggered once in the history of NATO – and that was in support of America, after the terrorist attacks against the USA on September 11, 2001. The Democrat also emphasized once again that he stood by the obligation to provide assistance. and as long as he was president, the United States would defend every inch of NATO territory. dpa