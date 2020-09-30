After the Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden accused his Republican opponent Donald Trump of paying less taxes than a school teacher, he also called the incumbent head of the White House “Putin’s puppy.”

“He is Putin’s puppy. He refuses to say anything to Putin about the bounty for the heads of American soldiers “Biden said.

After that, Trump began to interrupt his opponent with an attack on his son Hunter. Moderator Chris Wallace intervened, recalling that both sides are entitled to two-minute responses.

“He never keeps his word”– joked Biden.

According to CNN, the debate was divided into six topics, but it escalated into screaming and cross-talk, making it impossible at times to follow what arguments each speaker was making.

Recall, according to the latest data, the head of the White House, Donald Trump, has significantly reduced the gap in the election race with his opponent, former US Vice President Joe Biden. 47 percent of those intending to take part in the elections said they would vote for Biden if the elections were held now. 45 percent said they would support Trump. Sociologists explain the narrowing of the gap by the fact that the current head of the White House has demonstrated positive dynamics in terms of economic growth in the country.

