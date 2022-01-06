Former US President Donald Trump is a “continuing threat to American democracy”. His successor Joe Biden said this on Thursday in a speech that focused on the storming of the Capitol, exactly one year ago today. According to Biden, Trump created “a web of lies about the election” because self-interest is more important to him than the interests of his country.

Biden also warned that Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen through widespread vote fraud could “unravel” the rule of law and undermine future elections. The president also called on Americans “not to tolerate political violence” and placed full responsibility for the storming on Trump.

Biden delivered his speech at the white-domed building stormed by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021, as the election results were made official. Five people, including a police officer, were killed in the storm.



Also read: The day American democracy faltered



Trump, for his part, believes that Biden’s speech only creates more division in the United States. In a statement Thursday, he labeled the president’s words as “political theater to divert attention from Biden’s complete and utter failure” as the country’s new leader.