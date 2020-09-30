No, one did not have to expect that Donald Trump would obey the rules in the first TV debate of the US presidential campaign. But the fact that the moderator of the evening, Fox News journalist Chris Wallace, has to fight for so long to keep the discussion under control is shocking. On Tuesday evening it was quickly reported on Twitter that Wallace had lost control.

It actually looks like that for a while. Again and again, President Trump interrupts his challenger Joe Biden, tries to provoke him or to talk over him. Biden then reacts in his own way and drives to the person opposite: “Can you shut up, man?”

The former Vice President knew what to expect, he armed himself – and was not interested in just being politely involved. It will quickly become clear that it will not be a harmonious evening.

Trump, on the other hand, does not seem to have been properly adjusted to this quick-witted Biden. And probably not on the fact that his opponent remains so calm. Even when attacking his son Hunter Biden, something the former Vice President is often sensitive to.

The Trump campaign and the president himself wanted to portray Biden as a senile old man, someone who would have to use stimulants and technical assistance to survive such a debate. Did 74-year-old Trump underestimate Biden, who was three years his senior?

They haven’t met in years. At the 19-year anniversary of September 11th in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, it almost happened the other day. But the organizers were careful that one (Trump) met the relatives of the crashed passengers on Flight 93 in the morning, and the other (Biden) in the afternoon. In Kenosha, Wisconsin, where two people died in serious unrest following protests against police violence, they missed each other by a day. So now Cleveland in Swing State Ohio.

On the grounds of the Cleveland Clinic, US broadcaster Fox News is hosting the first of three debates between the two men who want to win the November 3rd election. Observers anticipate one of the most violent clashes in the history of the TV duels, full of personal attacks, especially from the incumbent. In this respect they will be proved right.

But after moderator Wallace struggled hard for the first 50 minutes or more to keep Trump from always talking about Biden, he succeeded much better in the second half of the 90 minutes. He should become legendary with his short “no” to Trump’s question whether he should be “honest”.

Biden keeps collecting

Biden has his own tactic of dealing with the presidential heckler who only wants one thing: to throw him off the hook. Again and again in these cases he turns directly to the tens of millions of viewers – 74 percent of Americans said in advance that they would watch the debate on television or in the live stream, in the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion, from which it is broadcast, themselves are only around 80 selected viewers.

This obviously has a calming effect on Biden, he then becomes very calm and collects himself again. So he thwarts Trump’s strategy of only causing chaos.

Otherwise he succeeds in counterattacking. On Trump’s insinuation that the Democrats wanted to introduce “socialism” and that Biden was just a puppet of the left, he explains: “At the moment I am the Democratic Party. I beat Bernie Sanders. “

At the same time, he manages to accommodate his points, for example on Obamacare health care reform, which Trump wants to reverse without presenting alternative plans, or on the 200,000 corona deaths in the United States for which the president is responsible. If Trump doesn’t get the crisis under control, he won’t be able to get the economy going again.

It gets personal again and again, for example when Trump declares, “You don’t have it in your blood, you couldn’t do the job.” When he attacks Hunter Bunter, who was expelled from the military, and on Biden’s alleged bad college grades comes in – “nothing about you is clever”. Or accuses him of wanting to “destroy” America because he wants to shut down the economy again.

He makes fun of Biden, who always wears huge masks and only organizes events with a few spectators. “Nobody comes to his events,” he says. At his own rallies, on the other hand, which he is currently organizing at regional airports, 20,000 to 30,000 people turned up, “sometimes only 24 hours in advance”. The truth is that these events tend to be between 4000 and 6000 people.

It’s hardly about the future of the USA

Biden counters, calls the president a “fool”, an idiot. Of his son Hunter, he says frankly: “He had a drug problem, like many people. He survived it. I’m proud of him. ”And to the president and his handling of Corona, he says:“ Come out of your bunker, leave your golf course ”- then not so many people would die.

This evening is rarely about the future visions that the candidates have for their country. At one point, Biden talks about his plan to use green technologies to boost the economy and create jobs. But it’s much more about balance sheets and mutual allegations. When asked why he should be the next president, Biden says, “Under this president, the US has become weaker, sicker, poor and more divided.”

Anyone who expected new content-related knowledge will not really get any smarter this evening. But that was not to be expected anyway with these two candidates, who are as well known as no two presidential candidates before.

After the “New York Times” revelations about his barely paid income tax, Trump does not allow himself to be nailed to the fact that he himself will soon provide precise information on his tax return – and simply calls the reports “fake news”. He is still willing to condemn white racists (he prefers to refer to the Antifa, which is much more dangerous). And again he refuses to declare that he would not declare himself the winner prematurely if there was still no independently verified final result (Biden agrees).

Wallace can’t get him to do it. He has to be content with the evasive maneuvers, just like Biden – and the American voters.

Who is still watching the next debate?

Even Fox News commentators, who are considered very Trump-friendly, say in retrospect that Biden, who was under the greater pressure, held his position. But they also add that this debate has hardly changed the opinion of many voters. That, in turn, Biden could chalk up as a success: He has been ahead in the polls for months.

If it is true that most Americans already know who they are voting, the main objective of this debate should have been to help the few remaining voters make decisions. Because they could make the difference with two blocks of almost the same size. How many viewers will be ready to watch two more TV duels after this performance remains to be seen. The next debate is planned for at least October 15th.