On January 6, 2021, thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the headquarters of the United States Congress after he refused to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory. One year after the violent attack that left five people dead, Trump maintains a high popularity among Republicans and prepares the electoral battle in the next midterm elections, while Biden warns that the threat to democracy and institutions has not yet ceased.

A false allegation continues to strike at the heart of American democracy a year later.

This Thursday, January 6, President Joe Biden will publicly accuse his predecessor Donald Trump of representing a continuing risk of deep polarization in his country, during a speech to the nation on the first anniversary of the deadly attack on the Capitol, according to excerpts advanced by the White House.

“Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to revoke the legally expressed will of the people? Are we going to be a nation that lives not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies? (…) We cannot allow ourselves to be that type of nation. The way forward is to recognize the truth and live in accordance with it, “the president will pronounce.

The head of state’s statements are expected to precede a series of events to commemorate the deadliest assault on the Legislative headquarters since the Anglo-American War of 1812.

FILE – Donald Trump and Joe Biden in Nashville, United States, on October 22, 2021. © AFP

Biden’s comments will be “clear about the threat that the former president represents to our democracy and how the former president constantly works to undermine basic American values ​​and the rule of law,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki anticipated yesterday.

The windows and structures that were smashed when thousands of Trump supporters stormed Congress headquarters on January 6, 2021 have been repaired, lawmakers and staff who fled the scene for their lives returned to their jobs and the miles of Protective fences erected at that time have been removed.

But Biden, Democrats and some Republicans warn that the damage caused by Trump’s fierce speech in which he urged his followers to “fight like hell” persists, after assuring without proof that an alleged electoral fraud had robbed him of victory.

Thousands rushed into the building that houses Congress, parts of the site caught fire and five people were killed.

“The great lie has taken root”

Donald Trump’s claims have brought great consequences and have deepened the division both in Congress and among the population.

According to a Reuters / Ipsos poll, about 55% of Republican voters believe Trump’s false claim, which was rejected by dozens of courts, state electoral departments and members of the then president’s own administration.

Image of the exterior of the Capitol during the riots of January 7, 2021. © REUTERS – Leah Milli

Political analysts emphasize that the former president’s statements may make future transfers of power in the nation not peaceful, especially those in which there are smaller margins of difference than in 2020, when Biden beat his predecessor by more than 7 million. of votes.

“The fact that the big lie has taken root as it has, and that it has intensified and worsened over the last 12 months, is even more dangerous than on January 6 itself,” said Edward Foley, a law professor at the University of California. Ohio State University.

Different courts have refuted Trump’s allegations that he unsuccessfully filed lawsuits in several states of the country, but his words have already sowed deep doubts and confidence in the electoral system for many is expected to be difficult to recover.

“The insurrection will not be an aberration. It could well become the norm” unless Congress addresses “the root causes” of January 6 through electoral reforms, said Senate progressives leader Chuck Schumer.

The riot was not a national crisis that united the country, but appears to have further separated lawmakers, experts say. This is shown by the differences around the unfortunate date.

Some congressmen announced that they will commemorate the day of the Capitol uprising with a minute of silence. Others will spend the day educating citizens about how democracy works, while dozens more, mainly Republicans, have tried to downplay it and in no way feel that the attack should be remembered.

“The most surprising result, and the true legacy of the day, was the attempt by the left to use the Capitol riots to foster a permanent climate of fear and repression,” Conservative Sen. Josh Hawley told Fox News.

Democrats have used the anniversary to push through a broad voting rights bill that they say is necessary to counter Republican efforts to toughen laws at the state level. So far they haven’t been able to muster enough support to secure approval in the Senate.

Midterm elections, Trump’s next battle

Trump remains highly popular with Republican voters and has been shaping the scene of Republican candidates running in the Nov. 8 election, elections that will determine which political party will control the next legislature.

In addition, the former president has repeatedly hinted that he could run again for the White House in 2024.

On January 4, Trump canceled plans to mark the anniversary with a press conference, in which he was scheduled to repeat his false claims. Instead, he plans to address his supporters on Jan. 15 at a rally in Arizona as he continues to campaign for aspiring legislators from his political caucus.

Most of the politicians who held high positions in his administration have remained loyal to Trump. Even after the attack, more than half of Republican lawmakers voted against certifying his defeat, and only a few backed an impeachment against him, which ultimately sank before the then-Conservative majority in Congress.

The few members of his party who called for accountability, including Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, have been rejected by their colleagues. Both are the only Republicans to participate in a Congressional investigation that has interviewed more than 300 witnesses.

So far, the country’s prosecutors have filed criminal charges against at least 725 people linked to the riots, although they have not charged Trump or any of his close associates.

The next midterm elections will serve as the stage to affirm or discard the political influence of the former president.

With Reuters and AP