US President Biden Calls Trump a Real Threat to American Security

US President Joe Biden called Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump a genuine threat to American security. He said this in an interview with the TV channel CBS.

“Mark my words, if Trump wins this election, we will have to watch this closely. He is a danger, a real threat to American security,” the head of state said.

Biden stressed that Trump has no respect for the institutions of American democracy. He added that the United States is now at a “historical turning point” and the outcome of the presidential election will be “key for the decades to come.”

Earlier, Joe Biden spoke about possible obstacles to the peaceful transfer of power in the United States. According to him, he is not confident in the peaceful transfer of power if Donald Trump is defeated in the presidential election in November.