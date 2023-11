The American president said he will not go to the libertarian’s inauguration because he already has a trip scheduled for December 10 | Photo: EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, spoke by telephone this Wednesday (22) with Javier Milei, elected last Sunday (19) to preside over Argentina until 2027, and congratulated him on his victory over Peronist Sergio Massa.

According to information from the Clarín newspaper, the future chancellor of the Milei government, Diana Mondino, told the press that the conversation of around ten minutes “was very friendly and they talked mainly about the release of hostages in Israel”.

“Milei spoke to him [Biden] about the energy and food that Argentina has and that [o país] can contribute to the world. It was a very fluid dialogue”, said Mondino.

According to her, Biden apologized because he will not be able to attend Milei’s inauguration, on December 10, because he has another trip scheduled for that date. Despite this, the American president told the libertarian economist that he believes Argentina “will find a way out of the crisis” and offered US support for this.

Milei is an admirer of former American president Donald Trump (2017-2021), whom Biden defeated in the 2020 election. Both are expected to face each other again in 2024, as the Republican leads the polls for his party’s nomination for the presidential race.

On Sunday, shortly after confirming Milei’s victory, Trump published messages on social media congratulating the Argentine. “You will change your country and make Argentina great again!” he wrote.