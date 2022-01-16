US President Joe Biden called the hostage-taking at the Colleyville synagogue in Texas an act of terror. This is reported TASS with reference to the White House press pool.

The American leader noted that the authorities do not yet know all the details of what happened, including where exactly the hostage-taker acquired the weapon, but it is known that he “presumably bought it on the street.”

Biden added that he is in contact with Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Attorney General, and noted that they are working with us to prevent “similar acts” in the future.

Earlier, the US President expressed gratitude to law enforcement officers who took part in the release of the hostages in the synagogue. Commenting on the incident, Biden also condemned anti-Semitism.

On Saturday, January 15, a man broke into a synagogue and took four hostages, including a rabbi. He demanded the release of a terrorist who was sentenced to 86 years in prison for the attempted murder of an American soldier in 2010. During the assault of the invader, the synagogues were destroyed.