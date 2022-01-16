(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said a gunman who interrupted a church service at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday and took four people hostage was involved in an “act of terror”.

“This was an act of terror, this was an act of terror,” Biden said Sunday on a visit to Philadelphia, adding that there was not enough information as to why the gunman attacked the synagogue.

An FBI hostage rescue team raided the synagogue on Saturday night to free the three remaining hostages; another hostage had been released earlier.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)

The post Biden calls Texas synagogue hostage situation an ‘act of terror’ appeared first on ISTOÉ CASH.

#Biden #calls #Texas #synagogue #hostage #situation #act #terror